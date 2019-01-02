Son of Fleetwood Town owner could be hit with football banning order

Police want to issue a football banning order to the son of Fleetwood Town owner Andy Pilley - which would include the club’s home ground.

Lancashire Police has asked magistrates in Blackpool to take action against 22-year-old Jamie Pilley, son of the Cod Army chairman and owner.

If the ban is granted, it would see Mr Pilley junior forbidden from attending any football games in the UK - including Highbury.

The case against Mr Pilley, of Wyre Road, Skippool, has been outlined in official court documents at Blackpool Magistrates.

The dossier chronicles a series of alleged incidents, including during a Fleetwood versus Blackpool derby game.

It says police had been watching Mr Pilley for the past six years.

Mike Rainford, defending, said Mr Pilley could not appear before the court because he is on a family holiday.

The court agreed to adjourn, and was told the application would be contested.

Mr Pilley’s father has been at the helm at Fleetwood during the club’s remarkable rise from the depths of non-league football. They are currently in 11th place in League One.

A spokesman for Fleetwood Town said the club would not be commenting on the allegations. No-one from Lancashire Police was available for comment.