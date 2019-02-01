Some of Blackpool Zoo's favourite monkeys and apes

Some of Blackpool Zoo's favourite monkeys and apes over the years

After the sad news of the death of Vicky the Orangutan earlier this week, we take a look back at some other favourite monkey and ape faces at the zoo.

Always a popular attraction, the monkeys and apes at Blackpool Zoo have been a long-standing fixture.Vicky, the orangutan, lived to be 34, before her death was announced earlier this week. As well as orangutans, over the years, the zoo has been home to chimpanzees, spider monkeys and gibbons. We take a look back at some other favourite monkey and ape faces at the zoo.

Chimp Nina, at Blackpool Zoo, in March 1986
Tower Circus chimps pictured in June 1958. Sabu (right) and Peppi
A monkey at Blackpool Zoo, in 1990
Blackpool Zoo gibbons, in 1975
