Soldiers are set to march through the streets of this Wyre town

Months after parading through the streets of Blackpool after being given the freedom of the town, soldiers from the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment are set to march through the streets of a Wyre town.

Councillors are to vote to grant the regiment the freedom of Wyre before holding a special meeting on Thursday, April 12, where the mayor will present a memorial scroll to the present colonel.

“The regiment will then exercise [its] freedom of entry to the borough by parading through the streets of Poulton-le-Fylde on a date to be arranged,” leader David Henderson said.

That date is expected to be in September, with the march followed by a buffet reception for 150 to 200 people at the Civic Centre. The two events would cost a combined £10,000.

Blackpool granted its highest honour to the regiment last July, and welcomed the soldiers as they paraded through the resort.

Granting freedom of entry to military units dates back to the middle ages, when fortified walls would surround most boroughs.

“Over time, the historic permission to allow locally based troops to enter a town or city “in column form” has developed around the country into the practice of conferring on individual Regiments the right ‘to march through

the town or city with due ceremonial, drums beating, band playing, banner flying and bayonets fixed’, in recognition of the confidence, trust and friendship existing between the citizens and soldiers,” Coun Henderson said.

“Such permission is usually accompanied by the presentation by the mayor of a sealed certificate, often at a formal parade and inspection of the troops followed by some form of reception.”

More details are expected to be released if the plans are agreed by two thirds of councillors at a meeting due to be held next Wednesday, March 21.