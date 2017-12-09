SNOW WARNING: Blackpool's hour-by-hour snow forecast for Sunday

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Blackpool on Sunday as sub-zero temperatures continue to sweep across the north west.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, meaning that road, rail and air travel could face severe delays, with the potential for vehicles to become stranded or public transport to be cancelled.
Rural communities with limited access routes could also become cut off.
Temperatures are set to stay between 1°C and -3°C.
Here is the latest hour-by-hour forecast for Blackpool, via the Met Office:
9am: Overcast
10am: Light snow
11am: Light snow
Midday: Cloudy
1pm: Cloudy
2pm: Sunny intervals
3pm: Sunny intervals
4pm: Cloudy
5pm: Cloudy