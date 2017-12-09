SNOW WARNING: Blackpool's hour-by-hour snow forecast for Sunday

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Blackpool on Sunday as sub-zero temperatures continue to sweep across the north west.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, meaning that road, rail and air travel could face severe delays, with the potential for vehicles to become stranded or public transport to be cancelled.

Rural communities with limited access routes could also become cut off.

Temperatures are set to stay between 1°C and -3°C.

Here is the latest hour-by-hour forecast for Blackpool, via the Met Office:

9am: Overcast

Yellow weather warning issues by the Met Office

10am: Light snow

11am: Light snow

Midday: Cloudy

1pm: Cloudy

2pm: Sunny intervals

3pm: Sunny intervals

4pm: Cloudy

5pm: Cloudy