Sixties legends roll back to Blackpool’s Grand Theatre

The Solid Silver 60’s Show rolls into town again with a date at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre on March 21.

And this year the production marks a record-breaking 34 years on the road playing theatres up and down the UK.

Celebrating the original package shows of the 1960s, where fans would see a variety of artists performing their hits on one bill, the Solid Silver 60s Show has performed to over a million people since its first tour in the 1985.

The tour has seen an incredible range of artists share the stage together.

Such luminaries in the tour’s history have included: Bobby Vee, Billy J Kramer, Gerry and The Pacemakers, The Troggs, The Searchers, The Merseybeats, Del Shannon, Duane Eddy, and Brian Hyland.

And next year will be no different, featuring original popstars and hitmakers of the era: Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits, Brian Poole of The Tremeloes, Dave Berry, and Vanity Fare.

Famed as frontman of the incredibly successful Herman’s Hermits, Peter Noone’s canon of hits include ‘I’m Into Something Good’, ‘No Milk Today’, ‘Kind of Hush’, and ‘My Sentimental Friend’.

As lead singer of beat group The Tremeloes, Brian Poole had an incredible number of hits that went on to become staples of the era, including their first chart entry ‘Twist and Shout’ which went on to sell over a million copies, ‘Do You Love Me’, ‘Candy Man’, and ‘Someone Someone’.

One of the original teen idols, Dave Berry garnered attention for his unique live performances, appearing to the audience always hidden behind a prop, as well as his notable songs including ‘Memphis, Tennesseeand ‘The Crying Game’.

Completing the hit-laden line-up of acts will be Vanity Fare, who dominated the charts in 1970 with their track ‘Hitchin’ A Ride’ which sold over a million copies, as well as Early In The Morning’.