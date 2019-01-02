Singer Max Restaino to support superstar Peter Andre on his Celebrating 25 Years Tour

Pop singer Max Restaino will support Peter Andre on his Celebrating 25 Years Tour, which includes a performance at Blackpool’s Opera House on Tuesday, 19 February.

Max has worked with some of the biggest names in show business – from Gary Barlow to Peter Kay – and has performed as special guest for Rebecca Ferguson on her 20-date Superwoman Tour in 2016, for Steps on their 22-date sold out Arena tour in 2017 and for Shane Filan on his UK theatre tour in spring 2018.

His debut album The Times It Takes is currently in HMV stores across the UK, with its latest single Sugar Rush entering the Top 10 in the Music Week Pop Club Chart.

He will support Peter, who burst onto the scene 25 years ago – before he was even born.

Peter’s second single, Gimme Little Sign, reached number three in the Australian charts. His second album Natural’ was a huge UK hit, and his most famous song, Mysterious Girl, reached number two in the charts in 1996, and number one in 2004.

During the 90s he became the sixth highest selling artist in the UK - and the celebrity crush of many a lovestruck schoolgirl.

He appeared on hit reality shows I’m a Celebrity... Get Me out of Here! and Strictly Come Dancing, and embarked on major tours throughout the UK, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Speaking to The Gazette, Peter said: “The last time I was in Blackpool was for Strictly; that was three years ago. It was great fun.

“They are so nice to me in Blackpool. To have the waxwork (at Madame Tussauds) there, people go and take pictures and put them online. I have a great interaction with the fans.”

He added: “Definitely I’m going to sing all the hits that I have had in the UK, the number ones, and then I’m going to do little medleys of songs that inspired me along the way, everything from disco to funk to soul to jazz. It’s going to be a very uplifting show. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Tickets can be bought online at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk or by calling (0845) 856 11 11.