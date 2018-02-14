Sign of a close escape

Pedestrians on Fleetwood’s main high street had a narrow escape when a “to let” sign on a shop front came crashing down onto the pavement.

Fortunately, no one was passing the former Store 21 premises, on Lord Street, when the sign hit the ground at around 11am today.

The shop, which is Fleetwood’s largest commercial premises and once housed the town’s long-gone M&S store until the mid 1980s, has been empty for around 18 months.

Staff from Wyre Council were quickly on the scene to clear away the debris after they received a call from the police.