Shorter opening at recycling centres

New reduced opening hours come into effect at Fylde and Wyre’s household waste recycling centres from Friday.

In previous years, a winter closing time of 5pm has run from October 1 to the end of March with a 7pm closure then brought back into effect through to the end of September.

The Jameson Road site in Fleetwood

But a 5pm shutdown at the 15 sites run by Lancashire County Council, including those at Salcotes Road, Lytham and Jameson Road, Fleetwood, became permanent from October 1 this year and the opening time is being cut back from 8am to 9am from Nivember 1 as part of budget cutbacks.

While Lytham and Fleetwood will be among those open seven days, a number of ‘quieter’ sites across the county will also close two days during the week.

County Coun Albert Atkinson, the County Council’s cabinet member for technical services and waste management, said: “The County Council continues to face a tough financial challenge.

“Earlier this year, we ran a public consultation on reducing waste centre opening hours as part of a package of measures to help us balance our budget.

“Our research showed that relatively few people used our household waste recycling sites between the hours of 8am and 9am and 5pm and 7pm.

“Reducing the opening hours will help us to make savings with minimum disruption to people who use the facility.

“The local sites are still open seven days a week so people who struggle to get to the centre after work can still use it at weekends and on bank holidays.”