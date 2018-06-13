Shakespeare girls' team net place in football final

Pupils from Shakespeare Primary School have scooped a place at the largest youth sporting event in Lancashire, following victory in a girls’ football competition.

The school battled it out against 10 other school teams and will now represent Wyre at the SPAR Lancashire School Games county finals where they will compete against teams from 14 other Lancashire districts in a bid to be crowned county champions in girls’ football.

More than 200 pupils descended on Poolfoot Farm for the series of action-packed matches before Shakespeare Primary School took on Stanah Primary School in the closely contested final, which saw the teams tie at 1-1.

In the dying minutes of the second half with the game looking like it was going to penalties, the ball dropped in the Stanah area by the Shakespeare player who volleyed the ball and smashed it into the net.

Shakespeare pupils will now begin their bid to retain their title as reigning county champions in girls’ football, after bringing home gold in the sport from last year’s event.

Lee Cadwallader, school games organiser for Wyre, who arranged the event, said: “The girls’ footballers from Shakespeare have got a track record in the district for having an exceptionally high standard of play, so it’s no surprise that the school will be representing team Wyre at the SPAR Lancashire School Games for the sixth year

running.

“I wish them the very best of luck and can’t wait to cheer them on from the side-lines.”

Organised by Active Lancashire, the SPAR Lancashire School Games provides competitive and participative opportunities for all school children across the county.

The competition culminates in the county finals which will be held at Blackpool’s Stanley Park on July 3.