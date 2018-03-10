Security minister promises to use ‘full force’ on those responsible for poison attack on ex-Russian spy

Security Minister Ben Wallace said the Government was ready to respond with “the full force of the United Kingdom’s resources” once they had established who was responsible for the attack.

The Wyre and Preston North MP said today: “Once we have established the facts and the attribution, the Government and law enforcement and others will respond appropriately as a country such of the United Kingdom should.

“We will respond with the full force of the United Kingdom’s resources if that is the appropriate and proportionate thing to do.

“If we are to take solid steps in response to whoever has done this, we are going to make sure that we do it in a considered (way) - but we also do it in an effective way and in a way that makes sure that Britain and British citizens and their interests are safe as a result of that response.

“We want to make sure that we are effective in whatever our response is. If that is arresting a couple of people and getting them in jail, then that is what we shall do.

“There are lots of things that the United Kingdom can do. It is a powerful country with a powerful economy, powerful allies, powerful military and powerful other capabilities and we shall look at those all.”

Police activity resumed at Salisbury’s London Road cemetery, where investigators wearing hazmat suits could be seen near the grave of Mr Skripal’s wife Liudmila.

Officers have erected a large white tent close to where she was buried in 2012.

Police vehicles and an ambulance incident support unit were also visible.

Scotland Yard confirmed officers were not exhuming a body, but would not comment further on the investigation, saying only the tent was in place for “operational reasons”.

Entrances to the cemetery remained sealed off by police cordons.

From the busy main road, a blue and white forensic tent could be seen over the memorial stone of Mr Skripal’s son Alexander, who was cremated last year.