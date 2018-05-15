Searching for the sounds of the 60s? You need look no further

The sounds of the 60s will once more hit the Opera House stage as some of the decade’s great names head out on the Sixties Gold Tour.

Headlining the production this year will be The Searchers, embarking on their Farewell 60s tour, at the Winter Gardens on November 7.

From their beginnings in Liverpool, tipped to be as big as The Beatles, The Searchers spent 128 weeks in the charts with sales for more than 50 million, including three UK number one hits.

Also on the bill are The Merseybeats, who were another success story from the city, recording hits such as Sorrow, I Think of Yo, and Wishin’ and Hopin’.

Another act set to star will be The Fortunes, while at the 2018 edition of the show will also be ponytailed PJ Proby’s final tour. His controversial trouser splitting shocked the nation and in 1964 and was the Melody Maker teen idol award winner. His hit records spent 91 weeks in the charts.

Steve Ellis and Vanity Fare also appear.

Book online at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.