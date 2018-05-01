Science Fiction album now a fact for Thompson Twin Tom

Another support act for Blackpool’s A-ha gig this summer.

Tom Bailey from Thompson Twins will be showcasing his long-awaited debut solo album Science Fiction at the Bloomfield Road concert on Saturday, June 16, alongside the Norwegian hitmakers and their previously announced support from OMD.

The album is due for release in July after a PedgeMusic campaign.

A spokesman said: “Whilst Tom has been prolific in the genres of dub, world music and audio visual projects over the last two decades this will be the Thompson Twins front man’s first ‘pop’ record since Babble’s 1996 release Ether.

Thanking fans for their support with the new music, Tom said: “It’s your enthusiasm which has brought me back to this point. I hope you enjoying listening to it as much as I have loved making it.”

The new-wave-turned pop act were famous for hits including Doctor! Doctor!, Lay Your Hands On Me and You Take Me Up.

- Visit www.a-ha.com for tickets.