Saturdays star Rochelle Humes hits back at snot criticism at BBC Radio 5 Live Mum Takeover at Blackpool Tower

Singer Rochelle Humes has hit back at followers who criticised her for relieving her baby’s cold by “sucking out the snot”.

The mother-of-two explained that she had no other option available when her daughter became bunged up in the early hours of the morning and searched for a solution online.

She told how she had received backlash after sharing the “unpleasant” experience with other mothers.

Speaking at the BBC Radio 5 Live Mum Takeover at Blackpool Tower on Tuesday, The Saturdays star said: “She had a really bad cold, and I had just been through a really, really interesting evening.

“It was about 2 or 3am and she was so bunged up, and I Googled, as we all frantically do, what can I do? I wasn’t around anything that was useful.

“So I actually sucked the snot out myself. And it wasn’t pleasant. I shared it with a load of mums and they said, ‘Yep, done that before’.

“Now I know that I can go to the pharmacy and buy one of those things that help you, but at 3am it wasn’t available. I received a bit of backlash for it, but I needed to do it. What am I going to do?”