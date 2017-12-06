Santa starts Fleetwood tour in his sleigh

Fleetwood Rotary Club will start its annual Santa’s sleigh tour around the town tonight.

This popular event is taking place over the next two weeks and will enable even more people to greet Santa, and allow him to visit areas of the town he has not been to before.

Advance notice will be given of the routes he will follow and signs will be put up in each area.

Malcolm Williams, Rotary press officer, said: “Santa will be attempting to get around to as much of the area as possible, weather permitting.

“So we ask people to check to see if he is coming to your part of town.

“We will be having a voluntary collection of monies to purchase food parcels for needy in the town, so we ask people to put the dates in their diaries.

“If people put these dates in their diaries, they will not miss him. We look forward to seeing people meeting him each night.”

This year’s sleigh visits will start at approximately 6pm in the following areas:

*Monday December 4, Broadwater and Flakefleet;

*Wednesday December 6 - Westview; Friday December 8 - Warren Farm, Ridgeway and Rossall Grange area;

*Monday December 11 - Little wood, Heathfild Road and Addison Road;

*Wednesday December 13 - between Poulton Road and The Esplanade;

*Friday December 15 - town centre and Harbour Village estate.

Malcolm added: “As in previous years the Rotary Club will be accompanying Santa, who this year has a brand new sleigh thanks to the kind efforts of the staff of Freeport who constructed it.

“People had their first chance to see it at the Christmas lights switch-on.”

Amanda Daniels, Freeport manager said: “The whole point of building Santa his new Sleigh was to involve the community in this way.

“That is why we were so keen to help the Rotary Club - it is something which will benefit people in Fleetwood.”