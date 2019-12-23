Same time next year for Fleetwood's Big Christmas Singalong?

A festive music event in Fleetwood which attracted more than 1,000 people could become an annual event.

The huge crowd gathered at the Highbury Stadium, home of Fleetwood Town FC, for the Big Christmas Singalong, organised through the Love Fleetwood group.

Fleetwood Old Boys Band at the Big Christmas Singalong

The Love Fleetwood initiative was set up by Flakefleet Primary School head teacher, Dave McPartlin, aimed at shaping improvements to the town.

The popular head became a prominent figure in the town when he led his school choir to the final of Britain’s Got Talent earlier this year.

The inaugural Big Christmas Singalong last Thursday proved so popular that talk has already turned to doing it again next year.

Andy Pilley, owner of Fleetwood Town and BES Utilities, said; “We are proud to be part of the Love Fleetwood group and are planning to make next year’s event bigger and

better.”

The atmosphere on the night was suitably atmospheric as guests stepped into a winter wonderland full of snow, greeted by Santa and his sleigh and Harry the Christmas Lorry.

Once inside the stadium, the crowd was treated to a performance from Fleetwood Old Boys Band, before the crowd joined in with a selection of favourite carols and Christmas songs began.

Fleetwood’s very own Chloe Rose Moyle, star of the X-Factor 2017, was also there, and delivered a spine-tingling performance of ‘Mary, Did You Know?’

The whole event was compered by veteran Blackpool DJ Lionel Vinyl, Fleetwood Town’s Wayne Bibby and Mr McPartlin, who all whipped up the crowd.

The idea for the singalong stemmed from local resident Sue Kelsall, who dreamed of holding a huge carol service to get local schools and residents feeling festive.

Sue told the crowd she was delighted that her vision had turned to reality.

Mr McPartlin told the audience that the event could not have gone ahead without the community effort involved, including help from Fleetwood Rotary, Healthier Fleetwood, Affinity Lancashire, Fleetwood Town FC and other volunteers.