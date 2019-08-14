Roll up for circus school at Fleetwood park

Fleetwood’s Memorial Park will be playing host to a circus School event this Saturday - and families are welcome to try their hand at an array of skills.

The spectacle is being run by the Blackpool Circus School and is part of the five year programme of events funded as part of Wyre Council’s £2.4m Heritage Lottery project for the park, launched by the council back in 2015.

The event takes place between 1pm and 4pm.

Activities on the day include unicycles, stilt walking, balancing skills, a chance to try using a diablo and much more besides.

Previous circus school events at the Fleetwood park have proved extremely popular - this event will be the fourth and final one taking place as part of the Lottery scheme.

Entry to Saturday’s activities is free of charge.