Rocker Graham Bonnet’s Blackpool gig a ‘unique opportunity’ for fans

Rainbow singer Graham Bonnet adds to the prestige of a Blackpool gig venue.

A spokesman for The Waterloo Music Bar said: “When Ronnie James Dio left Rainbow in 1979, Ritchie Blackmore personally approached Graham Bonnet to be the new vocalist in the former Deep Purple guitarist’s hard rock outfit.

“A good move as it heralded the band’s most commercially successful period with the Down To Earth album spawning two massive hit singles in Since You’ve Been Gone and All Night Long.

“Bonnet’s career post-Rainbow has continued to develop a harder rock edge and, following success with the Michael Schenker Group and Alcztrazz, he formed The Graham Bonnet Band in 2015.

“This is a unique opportunity to see one of rock’s greats and is sure to be a sell-out so get your tickets early.”

The Waterloo Music Bar is set to play host on Thursday, August 23.

Tickets for the night are available from the venue and from www.seetickets.com costing £16.50.