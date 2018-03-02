Rock favourites return to port

The Friday Alternative, having been dormant since 2012, returns to The Steamer on Friday.

Live at the Queen’s Terrace venue will be Manchester Band and firm favourites in Fleetwood - Company of Strangers.

Comprising Ian Fletcher, drums, Tony Cooper, bass, Mick Walsh, lead guitar, Steve Taylor, guitar and Anthony Hammond on vocals, the band regularly gig throughout the North West.

Taking their name from a line in the Simon and Garfunkel song ‘The Boxer’, the band performs classic rock covers with U2, Thin Lizzy, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin and Metallica in the set list.

Promoter Dave Mann said: “Company of Strangers are a band of experienced musicians who have a strong set-list and know how to entertain.

“We’re pleased to be promoting them at The Steamer.”

There is video of the band performing on the band’s website which can be viewed by anyone wanting to check out the band before Friday’s gig.

It’s free entry and music starts at 9.30pm.