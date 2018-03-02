Rhiana can’t wait for this year’s Carnival

Fleetwood Carnival Day will be an extra special occasion for teenager Rhiana Gleave.

Rhiana, 11, has been chosen to be this year’s carnival queen-elect and will be crowned on the big day, which takes place this year on Saturday June 16.

The Cardinal Allen RC High School student will be joined by a group of other Fleetwood youngsters on the big day.

Her twin sister Helena Gleave has a big role to play herself - she will be this year’s Prince Charming.

Brooke MacDonald, eight, who attends St Wulstan’s Primary School, is one of the three princess-elects, along with fellow St Wulstan’s pupil Isabella McDonald, aged six, and 10 year old Shakespeare Primary School pupil Summer Stoney.

And Shakespeare pupil George Holt, aged eight, has been chosen to be page boy.

The carnival day, originally called Fleetwood Hospital Day, has now been running in the town for more than 100 years and continues thanks to a small band of hard-working volunteers.

Clare Gleave, the twins’ mother, said: “The girls were both members of the queen’s retinue back in 2015, so they know what the day is all about.

“Rhiana in particular has always wanted to be the queen so she is very excited about it.”

Both Rhiana and Helana are also dancers with the Barbara Jackson School of Dancing and are currently rehearsing for a show with the dance school.

Clare added she and husband Andrew would be supporting the girls on the big day and added: “Carnival Day brings the whole town together, it’s a brilliant community event. Hopefully this year we’ll just have some better weather!”

Fleetwood Carnival Committee is looking for new members to help organise the event and also marshalls on carnival day itself.

For details, email Ann Hanvey at annhanvey@gmail.com