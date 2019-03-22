Recipe: Posh baked beans

Forget the tins from the supermarket, the Barton Grange Hotel has a recipe to have you saying beans means Barton!

INGREDIENTS

2 tbsp olive oil

1 onion chopped finely

1 garlic clove – chopped finely

2 x 400g tins of tomatoes

1 tbsp tomato puree

1 tbsp dark brown sugar

2 tbsp cider vinegar

½ teaspoon chilli powder (optional)

½ teaspoon paprika

1 tin of cannellini beans

3 rashers of smokey bacon – cut up into strips

50 ml water

METHOD

Empty the beans from the tin and rinse well. Then put them in a large pan of water and cook gently for one hour.

Heat the oil over a medium heat and fry the bacon, until it turns crisp.

Add the garlic and the onion and cook until the onion is translucent.

Next add the tomatoes and the puree, sugar, vinegar and 500ml water.

Bring to the boil and add the beans to the pan.

Cook gently for at least 90 minutes and the sauce should be thick and tasty.

Put to one side or chill in the fridge overnight ready to reheat. Then start the rest of the breakfast.