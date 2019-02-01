Recipe: Banana cake

WeightWatchers has this offering for a low calorie banana cake

A lunchbox favourite, this is a great way to use up any overripe bananas in your fruit bowl.

SMARTPOINTS 3 per serving

PREP TIME 20 minutes + cooling

COOK TIME 1 hour 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

Calorie controlled cooking spray

3-4 really ripe bananas (you’ll need 300g peeled weight)

2 tablespoons clear honey

3 large eggs

150g 0% fat natural yogurt

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

150g porridge oats

100g plain flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

METHOD

1 Preheat the oven to 160°C, fan 140°C, gas mark 3. Mist a 900g loaf tin with cooking spray and line the base and ends with a long strip of overhanging baking paper.

2 Put the bananas, honey, eggs, yogurt and vanilla in a food processor and blitz until smooth. Transfer to a large mixing bowl. Wipe the bowl of the food processor clean.

3 Reserve 2 teaspoons of the oats and put the rest in the food processor with the flour and baking powder, then blitz to a fine flour. Add to the banana mixture and stir to combine. Pour the mixture into the prepared tin. Scatter over the reserved oats and bake for 1 hour to 1 hour 15 minutes, until a skewer inserted into the centre of the loaf comes out clean, with just a few sticky crumbs.

4 Leave to cool in the tin, then turn out and slice to serve.