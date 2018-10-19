Recipe: Bacon, Tomato & Spinach Pasta Salad Lunchbox

Booths has come up with this fancy idea for a lunch box treat.

Ingredients

2 slices cooked bacon

2 cherry tomatoes, quartered

Handful baby spinach, washed

Cooked pasta

1 Satsuma

andful grapes

Handful blueberries

2 medjool dates

Handful strawberries

To make raspberry coconut energy balls

1 pack raspberries

200g dessicated coconut

2tbsp honey

100g rolled oats

4 medjool dates, chopped

Instructions

For bacon, tomato and spinach pasta:

Just add chopped cooked bacon, chopped cherry tomatoes and washed baby spinach to cooked, cooled pasta.

Orange, grape, blueberry and date skewers. (Just add a mix of these to the lunchbox if not using skewers.)

Yoghurt with chopped pecans on top.

Handful of strawberries.

For Raspberry Coconut Energy Balls:

Mix the raspberries, honey, oats and dates in a bowl until they form a paste (you could use a food processor for this).

Roll into balls.

Coat with the coconut.

Please take note of any nut policy your child’s school may have in place before preparing any nut dishes for lunchboxes.

We don’t advise cocktail sticks for young children.

It is not advised to give honey to children under 12 months.