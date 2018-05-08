Ready, steady Ed is ready to fill the Marine Hall full of laughter

Ed Byrne continues the second leg of his biggest ever tour to date of his sell-out Edinburgh Fringe show Spoiler Alert.

READ MORE: Entertainment news



He is coming to the Marine Hall, Fleetwood on Thursday night and there are still tickets available.

He says: “I originally intended to call the show I’ll Millennial You in a Minute”, but my promoter considered the title off-puttingly baffling.”

Ed explores the thin line between righteous complaining and brat-like whining and asks, are we right to be fed up, or are we spoiled?’

Watch as Byrne takes this question, turns it upside down and shakes it until the funny falls out.

Tickets are available on: (01253) 887693.