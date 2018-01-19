Rare chance to hear pianist Jong-Gyung Park at Blackpool Sixth Form College

The North Fylde Music Circle makes its return for 2018 with a showcase from pianist Jong-Gyung Park later this month.

A spokesman for NFMC said: “Jong-Gyung is one of the leading pianists of her generation.

“This is a rare opportunity to hear this outstanding pianist.”

The Korea-born musician began playing the piano age three, and has studied in Japan, America, Italy and Germany with ‘many eminent pianists’.

Jong-Gyung made her orchestral debut at 13, with Boston Symphony Orchestra, and has since appeared with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, Moscow Symphony Orchestra, Haifa Symphony Orchestra, Montevideo Symphony Orchestra, Royal Orquesta Sinfonica de Galicia, Royal Chamber Orchestra of Wallonia, Belgian National Orchestra, and New Hampshire Symphony Orchestra.

She’s received various international awards, including the Busoni prize for commissioned work and Laureate at the Queen Elizabeth International Music Competition in Belgium.

Her recent concert activities include solo and chamber music recitals in concert series in Solothurn, Switzerland, the Royal theatre of La Monnaie in Brussels, the Sala Verdi in Milan.

She has been invited to give masterclasses in the United States, South America, and Asia.

On the bill for next week’s concert is Beethoven: Sonata no.23 op.57, Brahms: op.117 Drei Intermezzi, Debussy: Images Book 1 and Chopin: Sonata no.3

The concert, at Blackpool Sixth Form College, takes place next Friday, January 26 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10, full time students £4.

+ The next concert in NFMC’s 2017/18 season will be on Friday, February 23, starting 7.30pm. The club will welcome back prize-winning pianist Chiao-Ying Chang, who will be playing Beethoven, Brahms, Schumann, Ravel and Chopin.

The spokesman added: “Come along to listen to beautiful music played by such a distinguished pianist.”

Visit www.northfyldemusiccircle.org.uk for programme and membership details.