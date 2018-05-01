Radio 2 folk favourites Ninebarrow to headline St Annes Folk Club at the Pavilion

Award-winning band Ninebarrow are headlining the latest St Annes Folk Club on Saturday.

The Dorset-based duo – comprising of Jon Whitley and Jay LaBouchardiere – arrive at the Pavilion Café in Ashton Gardens fresh from being nominated for Best Emerging Artist at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

That’s not a bad achievement for two lads who only made the decision to quit their full time jobs as a teacher and a GP 12 months ago.

Ninebarrow, who released their third album last month, put a modern and inventive spin on the folk tradition and it seems to be working, for they are in the midst of a sold-out UK tour.

“It’s quite a coup to get the band to come to St Annes because this is a duo who are well on the way to achieving big things,” said folk club organiser and Gazette columnist Steve Canavan.

“Their harmonies are exceptional and one of the best things about them is the stories behind their songs.

“Their albums are superb but when they play live, they go to a different level.

“They are a terrific band.”

Mike Harding and folk legends Seth Lakeman and Kate Rusby are among Ninebarrow’s fans and a recent live session on BBC Radio 2’s Folk Show was described by presenter Mark Radcliffe as ’immaculate’.

The concert starts at 8pm on Saturday, with doors at the venue open from 7.15pm.

Tickets are £9 and available from lsafolkclub@hotmail.com or by heading to the website www.stannesfolkclub.co.uk.