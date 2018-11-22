Quadrophenia - The Album, Live! Set to take the stage at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre

A show paying tribute to the smash-hit concept album Quadrophenia takes the stage at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre on Saturday.

Fans of The Who can look forward to Quadrophenia The Album Live, presented by eight-piece band The Goldhawks and hailed as “mighty, moving and unstoppable”, at the Church Street theatre.

A spokesman for the band said: “Quadrophenia - The Album, Live! pays tribute to the emotive music of The Who, the biggest-selling and most powerful band in the world for decades.

“Produced specifically for the theatre stage and appealing to all generations, it is a storming show with full-on sound effects as used on the original album and state-of-the-art lighting to enhance the performance.”

Released in October 1973, the rock opera was Pete Townshend’s homage to a pivotal moment in British youth culture, chronicling Mod Jimmy’s dissatisfaction with life.

A theatre spokesman added: “It served as an ode to teenage angst and counterculture rebellion, but you don’t need to be clued up on the history of the Mods and Rockers to enjoy this show because at its core, Quadrophenia is just about teenage confusion and conflict.

QUADROPHENIA LIVE

The Grand, Blackpool

Saturday

01253 290190