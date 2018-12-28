Put some sparkle into a dark January with ‘Comedy Genius’

The dark post-Christmas abyss of January may not be a time of year overly associated with jolly japes and belly-laughs, but early 2019 is set to witness Preston rolling in the aisles with some classics of movie comedy and more besides, including an exclusive stand-up comedy workshop for women.

‘Comedy Genius’ is the latest of the BFI’s (British Film Institute) themed UK-wide film seasons, and cultural production outfit They Eat Culture (TEC) have been hand-picked to deliver the goofy goods on their home turf.

The season is described the BFI as “the UK’s greatest ever celebration of film and TV comedy,” and TEC invites you to “chase away the January blues by taking advantage of our prescribed programme of highly potent vit-C(omedy), delivered in easy to swallow spoonfuls throughout January.”

This treatment will first be administered on January 8, with much-loved Brit classic Withnail & I screened at The Continental, followed by January 18 screening of Ealing comedy favourite Passport to Pimlico at the People’s Production Lab (PPL) on Cannon Street. A dementia-friendly screening of Dolly Parton girl-power grin-fest 9 to 5 takes place at Penwortham Community Centre on Thursday 24, then it’s back to the PPL on Saturday 26 for Monty Python and the Holy Grail, the legendary team’s delirious (and endlessly quotable) big-screen debut.

On Tuesday 22, comes a workshop for any woman who’s ever dreamed of performing stand-up comedy. Funny Women, the UK’s leading female comedy community, have been running their ‘Stand Up to Stand Out’ workshops for almost 10 years now and have witnessed the genesis of many great comedy careers.

During this friendly two-hour workshop at The Continental, run by Funny Women founder Lynne Parker, they will work on building confidence and introducing you to some ‘tricks of the trade’.

Even if you don’t want to perform comedy, the ‘take away’ is improved self-confidence and enhanced communications skills which can be used in your personal or professional life.