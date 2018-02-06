Public meeting to promote health

An organisation which is aiming to promote better health in a Fylde coast town is staging a public event next week.

Healthier Fleetwood is hosting an afternoon of “Tea and Talk” at the town’s Marine Hall on Wednesday February 14, at 1pm to-4pm.

The free event is a chance for residents to hear from many of the groups carrying out a variety of community work in the town which promote better health.

People can chat and find out more about activities and events to boost your health and wellbeing and also opportunities to volunteer for local projects and good causes.

Free refreshments will be served and everyone attending can go into a free draw to win a Garmin fitness tracker.

The first 100 people attending will also receive a goodie bag.

The afternoon is also a chance for residents to share their ideas and suggestions of what they’d like to see happen and how they would to make it happen.