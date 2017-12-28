Proper inhaler use can lower problems

A Fleetwood GP is reminding people with asthma to use their inhalers correctly to avoid ending up in hospital over the festive period.

Over the past two years, unplanned asthma-related hospital admissions have increased significantly in winter months as the cold, damp air gets into people’s airways.

But medics say some of this could be avoided if people use their inhalers correctly.

Port GP Dr Adam Janjua said: “Across the Fylde coast last year there was a 30 per cent increase in the number of unplanned hospital admissions within asthma patients.”

Asthma sufferers are given a ‘reliever’ inhaler to help them if they feel out of breath and a second inhaler, a ‘preventer’, for more effective long term relief of symptoms. These preventers must be used regularly.