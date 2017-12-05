Project update: The Flower Bowl at Barton Grange in Barton

Curling rink takes shape as the Flower Bowl begins to blossom

What is the Flower Bowl?

It is going to be an £8m mixed leisure destination primarily for mature (over-40s) visitors with various sports, a cinema and restaurants.

When is it expected to open?

Work on the ambitious project started back in May and the centre is scheduled to open its doors next June.

What will the Flower Bowl offer customers?

Built next door to the popular Barton Grange Garden Centre on the A6, it will boast a four sheet curling rink - only the second in England - luxury ten-pin bowling, a covered all-weather crazy golf course and two golf simulators.

The curling rink will, it is hoped, develop into a centre of excellence for the sport where, one day, future Olympians could train.

For the less energetic it will have a three-screen cinema and two places to eat, one of them a 160-cover fish and chip restaurant and the other a contemporary style eatery open from breakfast through to supper.

If that isn’t enough it will also have an ice cream and coffee shop in the foyer area.

What else is going to be different about the Flower Bowl?

While the centre will be state of the art inside, it will also be an eye-catcher from the outside with an environmentally friendly grass roof to blend in with the rural surroundings in Barton.

Planners say it could eventually have sheep grazing on it.

What’s the thinking behind a centre like this in Wyre?

Barton Grange managing director Guy Topping said recently the venue woiuld bring “much-needed entertainment and leisure facilities to the area.”

Guy said that, while the exterior design looked stunning, its interior would also have “the same wow factor that has helped make our garden centre such a success.”