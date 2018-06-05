Poulton Gala was ‘one of the best’ in years

Hundreds turned out for Poulton Gala, which was ‘one of the best’ in recent memory.

The gala took place on Saturday, with a full procession marching through Poulton before meeting at the Market Place for the traditional crowning of the event’s Gala Queen.

Normoss and Staining Gala Queen Sophia, rear right, and retinue

Poulton FC, Poulton Brass Band, Poco Loco samba band , and Gala Queens from Lytham, Thornton and Preesall were just some of the groups leading the parade.

Steve Nicholls, chairman of the gala committee, said: “It was ideal weather for all the walking.

“It was warm enough and we seemed to have a lot more crowds than in the last year or town.

“It’s probably one of the best we have had in the past few years.

“There was probably a couple of hundred at least.

“They enjoy the parade which circles Poulton twice and there’s a full day in the Market Place with stalls and food and live entertainment going on in the afternoon.

“It was a very good old-fashioned community atmosphere.

“Organising takes a full 12 months. There’s so much to deal with. On the day you realise what it’s all for. Everybody is out smiling and enjoying themselves.”