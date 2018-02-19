Poulton bar wants to extend its hours

The Truth Bar in the Market Place, Poulton, wants to extend its opening hours.

It has applied to the council to serve alcohol until 2.30am on Friday and Saturday nights, bank holiday Sundays, Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Eve. It is currently allowed to sell booze until 1am.

It also wants to play music until 2.45am and open until 3am.

Its current closing time is 1.30am from Monday to Sunday, documents said.

Several neighbours have objected, citing concerns over noise and litter.

One, Abigail Higgins, said she is ‘often’ woken up by people arguing and shouting. She said: “The last time this happened, pumpkins were smashed all over the car park, which my car slipped on the following morning.”

Coun David Henderson, leader of Wyre Council, said: “I must object on behalf of the residents of my ward who live close to this establishment.”

The police did not object, but said most people using the bar should be seated.