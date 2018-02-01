Port’s music festival returns

A charity music festival in Fleetwood is to make a return for the first time in seven years.

Fleetwoodstock was first launched as showcase for local musicians under one roof and a fund-raiser for good causes, but it ended in 2011.

Fleetwood band Misfires are to perform at the Fleetwoodstock festival.

Now it is to make a return, with some 20 bands to play at the Marine hall on one day.

The event is being staged at the seafront venue on Sunday March 25, from 1pm until late.

A full list of bands performing at the event has yet to be confirmed but headliners are AC/DC tribute act, AC/BC and Fleetwood combo Misfires.

The festival is being jointly organised by Fleetwood Rotaract Club and Simon Brayshaw, the Fleetwood rock musician who organised the original event.

Mr Brayshaw said: “People have been asking me for the last seven years to bring it back - and now it’s back!

“We are just hoping it will be well supported.

“Hiring a venue like the Marine Hall is no small thing so we need ticket sales as well as sponsors.

“But from the interest people are showing, I think it will be a massive success.

“It’s a great showcase for talented local musicians, and they will all be giving their time free.”

There will be 14 bands on the main stage and six acoustic acts in the bar area.

Simon added: “Joining forces with Rotaract made perfect sense.

“I am organising the bands and they are dealing with sponsorship, so we are concentrating on different things.”

Fleetwood Rotaract, which has links with the Rotary Club, brings together people aged 18-30 who are interested in getting involved in community and international projects.

Joy Leatherbarrow, president of Fleetwood Rotaract Club, said; “We heard that there were plans to bring Fleetwoodstock back but that the organisers needed help with sorting sponsorship to cover the cost of the venue.

“We were interested in working with them to make that happen.

“Already we have got a significant amount of sponsorship but we are still looking for more.”

The event is aimed at raising funds for Fleetwood Rotaract’s chosen charity, the Play Inclusion Project, which has a base at Preston Street, Fleetwood, and provides respite for parents and carers and activities for children.

Anyone looking to sponsor Fleetwoodstock can email the team at: fleetwoodrotaract@gmail.com for details.

Tickets for the festival are now on sale at the Marine Hall box office, £6 for adults, £1 for under 12s.