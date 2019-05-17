"Tommy Robinson" has made a visit to Fleetwood for a speech

Tommy Robinson is giving a speech in Fleetwood.

Former EDL leader, Tommy Robinson, has come to the area as part of his campaign to stand in the EU Elections later this month.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has met with criticism and resistance during previous visits to the North West.

In Warrington, he had a milkshake thrown over him while campaigning in the street.

This week, the Light Foundation - a Muslim charity based in Preston - postponed their meeting with Robinson after announcing that he had not contacted them despite him agreeing to meet them publicly two weeks ago when he visited Blackpool.