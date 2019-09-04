This is how Lancashire's MPs voted last night in a bid to block a no-deal Brexit - do you agree with them?

MPs have voted in favour of allowing a cross-party alliance to take control of the Commons agenda on Wednesday in a bid to block a no-deal Brexit on October 31 by 328 votes to 301, majority 27.

Here is the list of how Lancashire's MPs voted (Please note Sir Lyndsey Hoyle is not included in this list below, as he is unable to vote due to his position as Deputy Speaker in the House of Commons):

Ayes

Cat Smith - Labour (Lancaster and Fleetwood)

Mark Hendrick - Labour (Preston)

Gordon Marsden - Labour (Blackpool South)

Rosie Cooper - Labour (West Lancashire)

Graham P Jones - Labour (Hyndburn)

Kate Hollern - Labour (Blackburn)

Julie Cooper - Labour (Burnley)

Noes

Mark Menzies - Conservative (Fylde)

Nigel Evans - Conservative (Ribble Valley)

Seema Kennedy - Conservative (South Ribble)

Paul Maynard - Conservative (Blackpool North and Cleveleys)

Ben Wallace - Conservative (Wyre and Preston North)

Andrew Stephenson - Conservative (Pendle)

David Morris - Conservative (Morecambe and Lunesdale)

Jake Berry - Conservative (Rossendale and Darwen)