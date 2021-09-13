Plans in motion for a weekend Christmas Festival and return to theatre in Fleetwood

With only three months until Christmas, organisers are busy planning the launch of Fleetwood Christmas Festival Weekend, spanning three of the town's venues.

The Marine Hall, Fleetwood Market and The Mount Pavilion will host the festival during the weekend of November 27 and 28, with further details expected to be announced by Wyre Council in the coming weeks.

This year will also welcome the return of pantomime at the Marine Hall, with Aladdin on stage between Thursday December 9 and Sunday December 12.

The panto will star Emmerdale actor Peter Amory - who played Chris Tate in the soap - as the villain Abanazar.

But before festivities can begin, the curtain will finally go up at the seaside stage again after 17 months of Covid restrictions put a stopper on the shows.

Theatre at the Marine Hall is back - kicking off with Darren Page's show The Voice of Roy Orbison, playing on Saturday September 18 at 7.30pm.

On the following Saturday, September 25, The Bon Jovi Experience will rock the stage with a tribute show dedicated to the world-famous band.

Weekly afternoon tea dances have also resumed at the venue, taking place every Monday afternoon from 2pm until 4pm.

Julia Robinson, commercial manager for Waterfront and Venues at Wyre Council, and programmer and general manager at the Marine Hall, said: "Our theatres have provided a range of support services throughout the pandemic.

"We then moved into a busy season of weddings and small community events throughout the summer. The Fylde Coast Food and Drink and Festival which took place a few weeks ago was our first large reopening event with over 3000 visitors attending throughout the day.

"As we move into the autumn, we are really looking forward to the return of theatre shows and other regular events. Marine Hall has been recognised as a Covid-secure venue, and safety measures will be in place at all performances.

"Due to its size, layout and ventilation, we are able to operate flexibly, and adapt seating plans and circulation areas as necessary. We look forward to seeing familiar faces and meeting new customers as we welcome you back safely."