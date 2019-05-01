Part of Talbot Road 'dug up for remedial works' to nearly finished tramway extension

Part of Talbot Road in Blackpool town centre have been dug up for remedial works linked to the tramway extension, it was reported.

A Blackpool Council spokesman told the BBC work on the controversial extension, which will link the track on the Prom to Blackpool North train station, is nearly over, and said: "While the final aspects are underway, there are also some remedial works taking place."

The spokesman added: "During our quality checking process we have identified a number of areas where we have asked the contractor to carry out additional work to ensure it meets the standard we expect.

"This is not unusual on a scheme of this size and will be completed as soon as possible."

Workers were pictured using a digger in a lay by beside the track.

There will also have to be some work in the road, it was understood, which may lead to further road closures.

Nobody at Blackpool Council could be reached for a comment this evening.