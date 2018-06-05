New noise app lets you report nuisance neighbours directly to the council

Wyre Council has launched a noise application to help residents record and report noisy neighbours.

The free app, called ‘The Noise App’, will allow residents who have made a noise complaint to the council to download the app and use it to record snap shots of the problems they have been experiencing.

The Noise App logo.

The council state on estimate that every local authority officer deals with an average of 330 complaints every year, with the biggest source of noise nuisance coming from noisy neighbours.

A spokesman said: “It costs local authorities between £130 and £7000 to investigate noise complaints, depending on the nature of the complaint and how far it escalates.

“The use of tools like the noise app help to resolve the problem of noise nuisance before it escalates to court.”

Wyre Council, in conjunction with other partners, also offers a free, confidential mediation service for appropriate cases of neighbour dispute or anti-social behaviour.

They offer professional guidance on matters such as noise legislation and allow both sides to have their say to help form a fair agreement.

To find out more about the process of submitting a noise complaint visit www.wyre.gov.uk/noise