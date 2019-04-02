LIGHT UP: Cleveleys businesses asked to give cash to plans to brighten up the high street

Victoria Road West in Cleveleys, pictured in September 2015
Festoon string lights could be installed in Cleveleys town centre, council documents show.

The Cleveleys Coastal Community Team (CCCT) wants to put up the lights in a zig-zag shape over Victoria Road West, from the clock at Nutter Road to the alley at New Look.

Businesses are being asked to contribute to a fundraising drive, a report by planning boss Coun Michael Vincent said, while it is hoped the permanent lights will go on to cover the entire high street.

Senior councillors will be told about the plans at a meeting on Thursday.