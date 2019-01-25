Lancaster and Fleetwood MP Cat Smith forced to cancel Brexit meeting over ‘far right extremist’ concerns

Lancaster MP Cat Smith says she has been forced to cancel a public meeting due to concerns about “far right extremists”.

Ms Smith was due to hold a meeting in Fleetwood on Friday January 25, with further meetings planned in Lancaster and Knott End.

But the Labour MP posted an update on her Facebook page on Thursday night, saying she had been advised to cancel the event due to concerns over security.

Lancashire Police said they had put a policing plan in place for the event, and had not advised Ms Smith to cancel it.

Further events in Lancaster and Knott End are also subject to cancellation, the MP said.

A spokeswoman for Cat Smith said that the advice came from “a number of people who had intelligence to suggest that far right extremists were planning some kind of action” at the meeting.

Ms Smith said: “Thank you to everyone who registered to attend my public meeting in Fleetwood tomorrow.

“I was really looking forward to seeing many of you there but unfortunately I’ve been advised to cancel the event due to concerns over security.

“I’ve been warned far right extremists were planning action around this meeting.

“I’m deeply disappointed that I have to take this decision but the safety of my constituents, my team and my family has to take priority.

“I would welcome the opportunity to have a one to one telephone chat with any constituent who had registered for the event and was wanting to express their views.

“Please call my office next week on 01253 490440 to make an appointment.

“I do apologise for the inconvenience and disappointment this may cause you.

“A decision about going ahead with meetings in Knott End and Lancaster will be made in the morning following further discussions with the police.”