General Election 2019: These are the candidates standing in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre

Campaigning is well underway as the country prepares to go to the polls in a snap General Election on Thursday, December 12.

These are the confirmed candidates standing in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre

Will you be voting?

::BLACKPOOL NORTH AND CLEVELEYS

Sue Close (Lib Dem)

Neil Holden (Independent)

Paul Maynard (Conservative)

Duncan Royle (Green Party)

Chris Webb (Labour)

::BLACKPOOL SOUTH

Scott Benton (Conservative)

David Brown (Brexit Party)

Gary Coleman (Independent)

Becky Daniels (Green Party)

Bill Greene (Lib Dem)

Gordon Marsden (Labour)

::WYRE AND PRESTON NORTH

Joanne Ainscough (Labour)

Ruth Norbury (Green Party)

John Potter (Lib Dem)

David Ragozzino (Independent)

Ben Wallace (Conservative)