General Election 2019: the latest odds for the UK and Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre seats

The United Kingdom goes to the polls next month for the country’s third General Election in four years.

Current Prime Minister Boris Johnson and leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn are the chief contenders to enter Number 10, with the leader of the Conservatives fancied by the bookies at 1/4 to emerge as the country’s leader in the early hours of December 13.

The UK goes to the polls on December 12 (Getty Images)

Corbyn is less fancied at 5/2, while the leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson, who earlier this month made the audacious claim that she was “Britain’s next Prime Minister'' is an outsider, with odds of 33/1.

According to Paddy Power, the most likely outcome of the General Election is a Conservative majority with odds currently floating at 1/2. A hung parliament is the second most probable outcome with odds of 7/4. A Labour majority is highly unlikely if odds are to be believed - that result is listed as 25/1.

Local odds

At the 2017 General Election, Blackpool North and Cleveleys was won by the Conservatives by a majority of 2,023 and Paddy Power are expecting similar results next month, offering odds of 1/8 for the party to retain their seat. Labour and the Liberal Democrats are backed at 8/1 and 12/1 respectively.

Despite being won by Labour in 2017 Paddy Power are backing the Conservative Party to clinch the seat of Blackpool South, backing them with odds of 1/2. Labour meanwhile are offered odds of 13/8 to retain the seat. The Brexit Party are third favourites with odds of 14/1.

The Conservatives are also expected to comfortably clinch the seat of Fylde. They’re listed as 1/100 favourites, while Labour, The Brexit Party and the Lib Dems are rated at 25/1, 50/1 and 100/1 respectively. They’re also favoured in Wyre and Preston North with odds of 1/25, while Labour are backed at 10/1 and the Liberal Democrats at 40/1.

Note: these odds were taken from paddypower.com and are accurate as of November 22, 2019.