Fleetwood's Men's Shed in grant application to Town Council

A Fleetwood charity which offers support to men suffering from loneliness, anxiety and depression has applied for a £7,336 council grant to purchase commercial kitchen equipment at its new base.

Men’s Shed was able to move into a new home at The Beehive premises on Manor Road last month after the building was purchased on its behalf for £95,000 by a kind-hearted anonymous donor.

Now the popular peer support group has put in an official application to Fleetwood Town Council for a grant which would allow it to completely renovate its existing kitchen.

It is part of the group’s intended restoration project at The Beehive, formerly owned by the Warren Farm Community Association, to enable the men’s group to expand services.

The application is on the agenda at tonight’s Town Council meeting at the North Euston Hotel, at 7pm.

In his application for grant support, Men’s Shed founder Tony O’Neill stated: “We are currently delivering six sessions across a number of venues in Fleetwood.

“One such activity is a veterans’ breakfast which currently runs out of a church hall.

“We would like to increase activity by supporting people suffering from social isolation and food insecurity by hosting additional activities and food-related projects from The Beehive."

Also on the agenda is a grant application by Guides member Ruby Whelan,

Ruby, aged 17, plans to head off to Gdansk in Poland in July to take part in the European Jamboree for the Scout and Guide movements, after being selected for the trip.

But in order for Ruby to get there, she needs to raise £1,250 to cover expenses.

So far she has raised £480 by holding a lottery event and a chocolate bingo.

However Blackpool Sixth Form College student Ruby needs another £770 in under five months,

Ruby has approached the Town Council for a possible grant for “any amount” and this matter is also due to be considered by councillors tonight.