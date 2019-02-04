Fleetwood MP Cat Smith joins the Red Box Project to take a stand against ‘period poverty’

Fleetwood MP Cat Smith has taken a stand against ‘period poverty’ by providing free sanitary products in her constituency office.

People in Fleetwood who are struggling to afford vital sanitary towels and tampons can visit Ms Smith’s constituency office on Lord Street and pick up the products for free as part of a national scheme, the Red Box Project.

The project aims to ensure no young person misses school because they have their period.

Ms Smith said: “There’s a red box in the foyer of my office here on Lord Street. You might be wondering what’s in this box.

There’s lots of women’s sanitary provisions in here.

“This is part of a national intiative supported by the Lancaster and Fleetwood Labour Party Women’s Forum, because we know there are a lot of girls and women here in Lancaster and Fleetwood - but also across the country - who are in period poverty.

“If you want to drop a donation off, that’s great, but I really want to promote this to anybody who’s in period poverty.

“If you can’t afford sanitary provision this month, do feel free to drop in.

“You don’t have to speak to us, just pick something up.

“We’ve also managed to place them in local schools and a pet shop in Knott End.”

One in ten girls in the UK have been unable to afford sanitary towels or tampons during their periods, according to research by children’s charity Plan International UK.

It is estimated more than 137,700 children in the UK have missed school because of period poverty.

People can find out more about the Red Box Project online, and get involved by visiting www.redboxproject.org/get-involved.