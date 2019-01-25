Fleetwood MP cancels Brexit meeting over right wing extremist fears

Fleetwood's MP Cat Smith has called off a Brexit discussion with residents in the town this morning over fears that right wing extremists were due to disrupt the event.

The Labour MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood said she had been advised to cancel the session over security concerns.

.The event, which had been organised to give voters the opportunity to have their say on Brexit, was due to be staged at a town centre location this morning at 11am.

There had been concerns over security from the outset, with the MP having to delay giving out the exact location of the session over such security fears.

The MP has been frank over her Brexit views, stating that although she voted in favour of triggering Article 50 to begin the EU exit process, she campaigned to remain in the EU and was disappointed with the Brexit result.

In Fleetwood, the vote on Brexit was more than 70 per cent in favour of leaving.

Ms Smith said of the cancellation: “Unfortunately I’ve been advised to cancel the event due to concerns over security.

“I’ve been warned that far right extremists were planning action around this meeting.

"Its hugely regrettable that I have to take this action but the safety of my constituents, my team and my family has to take priority.”

Ms Smith has offered those who were due to attend the opportunity of a one to one telephone chat with her so they can still express their views.

A decision about going ahead with meetings in Knott End and Lancaster will be made in the morning following further discussions with the police.