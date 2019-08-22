Brexit MEP in Fleetwood as port councillor defects to party

A Fleetwood councillor has announced she has left Labour to join the Brexit Party.

Coun Rachel George, who represents Pharos ward on Wyre Council, was formally welcomed to the party by North West Brexit Party MEP Henrik Overgaard-Nielsen at the town’s Strawberry Gardens pub yesterday.

Mr Overgaard-Nielsen said: “I’m delighted Rachel has decided to come over to us and I have no doubt she will be a tremendous asset.

"She is plainly a determined hard worker who does not let obstacles stand in her way.

"It takes courage to leave a party after being a life-long supporter."

Coun George, a 36-year-old mum-of-four, who lives in Fleetwood and has been a Labour councillor of Wyre Borough Council for three years, said: “When I researched the Brexit Party I found I believed in their views on leaving the EU and afterwards.

"They are building policies from the ground-up and that is exactly the way it should be."

Coun George is also a member of Fleetwood Town Council, where she is the council's disability champion.

Mr Overgaard-Nielsen was in Fleetwood today as part of a fact finding mission in the town and he began the day by visiting Horabins fish merchants followed by a trip to the Museum where ex-trawlerman Phil Thomas explained the plight of Fleetwood’s traditional fishing industry.

He said: “Phil told me that the only answer is massive investment to remove the silt from the harbour and to provide transport infrastructure.

“The industry in the town now revolves around processing fish brought in overland but it would be fantastic if fishing could return here. There would be need to be an exclusion zone and quotas.

THE MEP also met with Bob Long, managing director of Natural Energy Wyre Ltd, which is behind the Fleetwood-Knott End barage scheme.