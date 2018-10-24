Police name Fleetwood motorcyclist who died after accident

A motorcyclist who died after being thrown from his bike in Pilling at the weekend has been named as 42 year old John Rhodes.

Mr Rhodes, from Fleetwood, was seriously injured on Lancaster Road on Saturday and died at Royal Preston Hospital on Sunday.

Officers believe he had been travelling with two other motorcyclists along the same road. When police arrived, a man thought to be one of the pair – a 43-year-old from Thornton Cleveleys – was at the scene. He was arrested a short time later on suspicion of dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.

On Sunday a second man, aged 37 and from Blackpool, was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.

Both have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Sgt Phil Baxendale said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with Mr Rhodes, his family and his friends at this incredibly sad and difficult time.

“We know that it was a busy time of day with lots of people on the road so someone must have seen something. If you did witness anything, or if you have any dash cam footage of the incident, please get in touch as you could have vital information to assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or e-mail 2957@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 0971 of October 20.