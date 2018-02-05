Plan for Fleetwood care home up for consideration

Controversial proposals to build a new 80-bed care home on Fleetwood seafront are due to go back before Wyre planners again tomorrow.

READ MORE: Fleetwood care home plan is deferred



The plans have been put forward by a company called TAS Ltd, based in Douglas, Isle of Man, which wants to build the three-storey development on Laidleys Walk.

Councillors will again consider the application at Wyre Civic Centre after the plans were deferred at the original planning meeting in December.

They deferred the application at the original hearing so that planning officers could seek amended plans.

READ MORE: Fleetwood seafront new 80-bed care home meeting nears



Despite the potential creation of 60 jobs, not everyone is welcoming the development.

Immediate neighbours have lodged concerns with planners, stating that the building would create problems because of its height, scale and mass, parking and traffic.

Warren ward councillor Marge Anderton, Fleetwood Town councillor Norah Stuchfield and Lancashire County Council member, Coun Lorraine Beavers, are supporting the residents and spoke out at the previous planning meeting. Coun Anderton said: “People are not opposed to a care home, just this building on this site.”

TAS did not comment.