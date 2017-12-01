Photo to share?

Search

Dramatic skies taken from Rossall Point.
We are looking for photographs taken by our readers to feature in our fantastic Picture of the Week feature.

Whether it be a stunning sunset, an unusual take on a local landmark, a photo from one of Fleetwood's fabulous events or simply a candid picture of the town - we would love to hear from you.

The pictures are printed on page 3 of the paper and include a brief line about the image and how it had been captured. And of course a credit would be given to the photographer.

Please email your photos to james.reader@jpress.co.uk