Weddings: Have you recently tied the knot on the Fylde Coast?

The summer wedding season is here and The Gazette is looking for newlyweds to take part in their exciting weekend feature Tying the Knot, which focuses on the stunning weddings which have taken place across the Fylde Coast.

It's a weekly, double page feature which details all the magic of your wedding day - from the moment of meeting, the proposal and the all the emotions, fun and laughter of the big day itself. Featured in our Saturday editions, Tying the Knot also includes several of your favourite photos which captured your perfect day.

So if you live on the Fylde Coast, have married recently and would like the keepsake of a full wedding feature in your local paper, either comment, message us or get in touch with community reporter claire.lark@jpimedia.co.uk